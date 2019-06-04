Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorFood & Drinks
Akua

Sesame & Nori Sea Salt

$19.98
At Akua
Product Info Kelp Jerky is 100% plant-based, vegan, non-GMO, and free of all major allergens including dairy, eggs, soy, nuts, and gluten.
Featured in 1 story
The Kelp & Seaweed Snacks You Need In Your Life
by Cory Stieg