Violette_Fr

Sérum Superlatif Set

$220.00

Buy Now Review It

At Violette_Fr

Five targeted serums, work within 48 hours and with continued use keep working to bring skin back to its natural, healthiest state. SKIN BARRIER RESCUE : Microflora Support Serum BLEMISH RESCUE : Breakout Calming Serum REACTIVE SKIN RESCUE : Rapid Soothing Serum UV DAMAGE RESCUE : After-Sun Calming Serum DULLNESS RESCUE : Radiance + Revival Serum Inspired by the French pharmacie experience. Five curated skin solutions focused on achieving overall skin health, treating the root cause not just the consequence. Violette partnered with world-renowned French beauty Chemist Luc Jugla, known for creating gentle but highly effective formulas using naturally-sourced ingredients. Formulated with three pillars: bring balance to skin by synergistically promoting a healthy microbiome; treat the consequences of the issue; and treat the causes to help prevent recurrence. Gentle for sensitive skin, made with 96% naturally-sourced ingredients. Vegan, fragrance-free, cruelty-free, free of silicones.