Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Leonor Greyl
Serum De Soie Sublimateur
$46.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Leonor Greyl
Silk proteins and vegetal oils work together to help detangle, smooth,condition and nourish without weighing your hair down. Helps protect hair from the sun and heat styling. The perfect formula for all hair types.
Featured in 1 story
Hair Products That Smell Better Than Your Perfume
by
Erika Stalder
Need a few alternatives?
Curly Hair Solutions
Curly Hair Solutions™ Curl Keeper
$10.00
from
Birchbox
BUY
Kérastase
Fibre Architecte
$43.00
from
Kérastase
BUY
Aveda
Damage Remedy Daily Hair Repair
$29.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Curlisto
Systems Aqualizer
$16.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Leonor Greyl
Leonor Greyl
Leonor Greyl Tonique Hydratant
£19.70
from
Look Fantastic
BUY
Leonor Greyl
Tonique Hydratant Moisturizing Leave-in Treatment
C$56.00
from
ModeSens
BUY
Leonor Greyl
Éclat Naturel - Nourishing Styling Cream
£27.40
from
Space NK
BUY
Leonor Greyl
Éclat Naturel - Styling Cream For Dry And Frizzy Hair
$46.00
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Hair Care
Oribe
Gold Lust Dry Shampoo
$46.00
from
Bluemercury
BUY
Wella
Ultimate Effects Matt Clay 75ml
£2.69
from
Superdrug
BUY
Virtue
Polish Un-frizz Cream
£38.00
from
Space NK
BUY
Virtue
Moisture-defining Whip
£34.00
from
Space NK
BUY
More from Hair
Hair
This Is The Perfect Way To Embrace 2019's Breakout Hair Color
When red surfaced as the breakout hair-color trend of 2019 in Hollywood, we weren't so sure it would be a hit with the rest of the population. But with
by
Megan Decker
Paid Content
Watch One Woman Transform Her Bleach-Damaged Curls To Vivacious Red
We're all aware of the damage bleach can wreck on our hair — but how do we reconcile that with our desire to constantly be switching up our look?
by
Us
Beauty
Hitting The Pool This Weekend? Here's How To Stop Your Braid...
Nine times out of 10, getting your hair braided is an investment of time and money, so you want 'em to last for as long as possible. For braids done with
by
aimee simeon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted