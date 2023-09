Anthropologie

Style No. 78170545; Color Code: 027 Lend a touch of drama to your tablescape with this bottle holder featuring sleek serpents. Handpainted marble, cast brass Due to the handcrafted nature of this item, expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique piece Wipe clean with dry cloth Imported Dimensions 9.5"H, 6"W, 5.5"D