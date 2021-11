DavidsTea

Life is full of stressful surprises. But lucky for us, life is also full of tea. Relax and unwind with this soothing herbal infusion of calming lavender and rejuvenating spearmint. With serene strawberries, harmonious hibiscus and restful rosehips, it’s a one-way ticket to your happy place. Bring it on, life. We got this.