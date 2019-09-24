Search
Products fromShopBeautyNails
Essie

Serene Slate Nail Polish Collection

$9.00
At Ulta Beauty
The Serene Slate Nail Polish Collection by essie is a collection of muted gray and neutral nail polishes inspiring you to press pause and take a moment of mani mindfulness.
Featured in 1 story
The 10 Products Our Editors Loved In January
by Thatiana Diaz