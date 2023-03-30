Sequoia Grove

Sequoia Grove Napa Valley Chardonnay 2021

$41.00

Buy Now Review It

At Wine.com

Sequoia Grove is located in the prime Rutherford District of the Napa Valley. Rutherford is renowned for producing some of America's finest quality Cabernet Sauvignon grapes. The 24-acre estate is planted with Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc, Merlot, Petit Verdot, Malbec, and Chardonnay vines. These choice vineyards yielded their first estate-bottled Chardonnay in 1980 and Cabernet Sauvignon in 1982. The Allen family's aim is to perserve the natural character and intensity of that extraordinary fruit from the vineyard. With choice grapes, expertise, and love of the craft, Sequoia Grove continues to live up to a notable reputation for premiere wine production.