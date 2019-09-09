Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Skirts
H&M
Sequinned Wrapover Skirt
£79.99
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
STUDIO COLLECTION. Wrapover, A-line skirt in stretch, sequined mesh with a low waist, concealed press-studs down the front and sequin fringes at the hem. Jersey underskirt.
Need a few alternatives?
Staples by The Drop
Maya Silky Slip Skirt
$44.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Zara
Houndstooth Skirt
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
Mango
Wool Fringed Skirt
$119.99
from
Mango
BUY
re:named
Leopard Midi Skirt
$50.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
More from H&M
H&M
Imitation Leather Shirt
£24.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Leggings With Creases
$24.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Crocodile Patterned Shopper
£34.99
from
H&M
BUY
H&M
Chunky Knit Wool Cardigan
£49.99
from
H&M
BUY
More from Skirts
Staples by The Drop
Maya Silky Slip Skirt
$44.00
from
Amazon
BUY
& Other Stories
Cupro Midi Skirt
$42.99
from
eBay
BUY
Nicholas
Knit Pleated Skirt
$295.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
Zara
Houndstooth Skirt
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted