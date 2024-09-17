Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Zara
Sequinned Jeans
£79.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Need a few alternatives?
GU
Barrel Leg Jeans
BUY
$34.90
$39.90
GU
MOTHER
The Weekender Mid-rise Flare Jeans
BUY
$258.00
Anthropologie
MOTHER
Weekender Fray Mid-rise Flare Jeans
BUY
$248.00
Anthropologie
MOTHER
The Hustler Roller High-rise Ankle Jeans
BUY
$258.00
Anthropologie
More from Zara
Zara
Wide-leg Trousers With Double Waistband
BUY
£29.99
Zara
Zara
Sequinned Jeans
BUY
£79.99
Zara
Zara
Trf Denim Midi Dress
BUY
$49.90
Zara
Zara
Interlock Skirt
BUY
£19.99
Zara
More from Jeans
GU
Barrel Leg Jeans
BUY
$34.90
$39.90
GU
MOTHER
The Weekender Mid-rise Flare Jeans
BUY
$258.00
Anthropologie
MOTHER
Weekender Fray Mid-rise Flare Jeans
BUY
$248.00
Anthropologie
MOTHER
The Hustler Roller High-rise Ankle Jeans
BUY
$258.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted