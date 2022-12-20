Zara

Sequinned Dress

$109.00

At Zara

MATERIALS, CARE AND ORIGIN ORIGIN We work with our suppliers, workers, unions and international organizations to develop a supply chain in which human rights are respected and promoted, contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Thanks to the collaboration with our suppliers, we work to know the facilities and processes used to manufacture our garments in order to know the traceability of our products. Made in China CARE Caring for your clothes is caring for the environment. Only wash your garments when necessary; sometimes you only need to freshen them up. Since washing slowly deteriorates fabrics, if you wash your garments less often, you can lengthen their life and reduce the consumption of water and energy used in care processes. Hand wash at max. 30ºC/86ºF Do not use bleach Do not iron Do not dry clean Do not tumble dry MATERIALS We work with monitoring programmes to ensure compliance with our social, environmental and health and safety standards for our garments. To assess compliance, we have developed a programme of audits and continuous improvement plans. OUTER SHELL 93% polyester · 7% elastane LINING 100% polyester