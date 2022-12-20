Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
H&M
Sequined Wrap Dress
£39.99
£20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At H&M
Need a few alternatives?
Majestic Filatures
Marine V-neck Slip
BUY
$105.00
Farfetch
Bronx and Banco
Maxi Dress
BUY
$574.00
Revolve
Mango
Strapless Dress
BUY
$45.99
Mango
& Other Stories
Big Bow Velvet Bustier Dress
BUY
$219.00
And Other Stories
More from H&M
H&M
Sequined Wrap Dress
BUY
£20.00
£39.99
H&M
H&M
Plush Stool
BUY
£139.00
H&M
H&M
Knit Dress
BUY
$34.99
H&M
H&M
Over-the-knee Boots
BUY
$84.99
H&M
More from Dresses
Ghost
Elena Crepe Midi Dress
BUY
£74.50
£149.00
Ghost
H&M
Sequined Wrap Dress
BUY
£20.00
£39.99
H&M
Reformation
Lorenzo Velvet Dress Es
BUY
£111.00
£370.00
Reformation
Abercrombie and Fitch
Long-sleeve Hardware Midi Sweater Dress
BUY
$100.00
Abercrombie and Fitch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted