United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
H&M
Sequined Off-the-shoulder Dress
$34.99
At H&M
Details Size Back: Length: 71.6 cm (Size M) Sleeve: Length: 53.7 cm (Size M) messages.garmentLength Short messages.sleeveLength Long sleeve Fit Fitted messages.clothingStyle Bodycon Off-the-shoulder Composition Shell: Polyester 100% Lining: Polyester 100% Care instructions Only non-chlorine bleach when needed No dry clean Use a laundry bag No iron Machine wash cold Line dry Description Gold-colored/beige Imported Yes Concept DIVIDED Art. No. 1127778001