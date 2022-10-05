United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Rotate Birger Christensen
Sequined Flared Jumpsuit
$300.00
At mytheresa
You'll be the queen of the dancefloor in this Rotate Birger Christensen jumpsuit. Covered with glittering sequins, this piece features thin cross-back straps and flowing flared legs. material: 95% polyester, 5% elastane material II: 100% polyester lining: 95% polyester, 5% elastane care instructions: dry clean zipped back Made in China self-tie back Designer colour name: Knockout Pink