Rotate Birger Christensen

Sequined Flared Jumpsuit

$300.00

Buy Now Review It

At mytheresa

You'll be the queen of the dancefloor in this Rotate Birger Christensen jumpsuit. Covered with glittering sequins, this piece features thin cross-back straps and flowing flared legs. material: 95% polyester, 5% elastane material II: 100% polyester lining: 95% polyester, 5% elastane care instructions: dry clean zipped back Made in China self-tie back Designer colour name: Knockout Pink