Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
City Chic
Sequin Stripe One-shoulder Long Sleeve Dress
$169.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
LoveShackFancy
Natasha Mini Dress
BUY
$375.00
loveshackfancy
City Chic
Sequin Stripe One-shoulder Long Sleeve Dress
BUY
$169.00
Nordstrom
Ramy Brook
Tara Button Down Mini Dress
BUY
$495.00
Ramy Brook
Reformation
Morris Dress
BUY
£114.00
£228.00
Reformation
More from City Chic
City Chic
Plus Size Summer Ditsy Skirt
BUY
$41.40
$69.00
City Chic
City Chic
Boho Paisley Long Sleeve Dress
BUY
$129.00
Nordstrom
City Chic
Women's Plus Size Dobby Tiered Dress
BUY
$64.50
$129.00
Target
City Chic
Floral Smocked Waist Maxi Dress
BUY
$129.00
Nordstrom
More from Dresses
Madewell
Layton Midi Slip Dress
BUY
$101.25
$135.00
Madewell
free-est
Taking Sides Maxi
BUY
$118.00
Free People
Amy Lynn
Alexa Milk Puffball Midi Dress
BUY
$173.00
wolf and badger
Rebecca Vallance
Bridal Plume Feather-trimmed Crêpe Gown
BUY
$1043.00
mytheresa
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted