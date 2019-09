Opening Ceremony

Sequin Jersey Bodysuit

$250.00

Buy Now Review It

At Opening Ceremony

The sequin jersey bodysuit from Opening Ceremony has a slim-fit with a textured surface and a sheer back, while tonal sequins embellish the slight puff arms. Long-sleeve Crewneck Puff-sleeve Sequins Zipper at center back 90% Polymaide, 10% Elastane Imported