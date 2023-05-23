Nasty Gal

Sequin Fringe Bandeau Midi Dress

$92.25

Turn heads. Feel confident in our midi dress, made in sparkling sequin fabric, with a stellar fitted silhouette and a fun fringe accent. Pairs well with strappy heels for a party look that demands attention, perfect for dancing the night away, and upcoming nights out and occasions. Sequin Fringe Bandeau Midi Dress High Quality Sequin Fabric Stellar Fitted Silhouette Statement Fringe Accent Flattering Midi Length Zip Fastening in Back Model wears a size M (US size 6/UK size 10). Main: 97% Polyester, 3% Elastane. Lining: 95% Polyester, 5% Elastane. SKU: #BGG16368