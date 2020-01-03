Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Stine Goya
Sequin-embellished Jersey Wrap Dress
$328.00
$164.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Outnet
Jersey wrap dress with sequins.
Need a few alternatives?
Reformation
Celeste Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
& Other Stories
Smocked Plaid Midi Shirt Dress
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Lisa Says Gah
Lucille Midi Dress Navy
$128.00
$88.00
from
Antidote+
BUY
Rachel Antonoff
Jackie Ribbed Polo Midi Dress
$268.00
$108.00
from
Cara Cara
BUY
More from Stine Goya
Stine Goya
Jasmine Dress
$70.00
from
Rent The Runway
BUY
Stine Goya
Judy Ruffled Devoré-satin Maxi Dress
£329.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Stine Goya
Striped Sweater
$270.00
$135.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Stine Goya
James Oversized Satin Shirt
$310.00
$184.45
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Dresses
Reformation
Celeste Dress
$248.00
from
Reformation
BUY
& Other Stories
Smocked Plaid Midi Shirt Dress
$129.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Lisa Says Gah
Lucille Midi Dress Navy
$128.00
$88.00
from
Antidote+
BUY
Rachel Antonoff
Jackie Ribbed Polo Midi Dress
$268.00
$108.00
from
Cara Cara
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted