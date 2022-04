Union Rustic

Seppe Shag Faux Sheepskin Area Rug In Dark Brown

$485.99 $229.99

Buy Now Review It

At Wayfair

This faux sheepskin rug impeccably emulates the textures of real sheepskin. This rug features a particularly soft velvety feeling that is an absolute delight to step on. Top-quality acrylic yarns make it impossible not to be cozy and delightful to the touch.