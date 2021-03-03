Kinto

Sepia Jug 300ml

£23.50

Buy Now Review It

At Kinto

SIZE φ85 x W140 x D105 x H80 mm / 430 ml DETAILS Heat-resistant glass Maximum temperature differential: 120℃/248℉ Capacity: 430ml Microwave and dishwasher safe Use only for its intended purposes. Do not overheat in the microwave or heat without water. Wash with care. Do not use abrasive cleansers or steel wool. Sudden temperature change may break or shatter the product. While the glass is hot, do not pour cold liquids into it and do not place it on a wet cloth or a wet surface. Product size and shape varies in each item due to manufacturing process. The marks on the jug are the reference point for 300ml.