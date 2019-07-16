Dove

Sensitive Skin Beauty Bar

If you have sensitive skin, you know how important it is to choose the right cleansing products. This Dove beauty bar brings you classic Dove cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream, a hypoallergenic bar that’s gentle enough for sensitive skin. The combination of gentle cleansers and 1/4 moisturizing cream helps to replenish skin and protect its natural moisture. Dermatologist tested and suitable for daily use, it can be used on your body and hands, and is great as gentle face cleanser. Good sensitive skin care depends on having a cleanser that truly cares for your skin and won’t dry it out like soap does. Dove Sensitive Beauty Bar gives you truly mild cleansing that leaves sensitive skin feeling soft and smooth. It’s not a soap – it’s a beauty bar Washing with regular soap can cause skin to feel dry, tight and irritated as a result of some cleansing ingredients that strip skin of essential nutrients. What makes Dove different? Its gentle cleansers help protect your skin’s moisture and its mild formula is kind to your skin. For best results, rub your Dove bar between your hands and spread the rich, creamy lather over your body before rinsing away with warm water and enjoying your soft, smooth, clean skin. Dove does not test on animals. All Dove products are certified Cruelty-Free by PETA.