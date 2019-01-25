Senfai

Senfai Love Knot Bangle Bracelet Simple Knot Bangle Cuffs Women Stretch Bracelet Gold Silver Knot Bangles [rose-gold-plated-brass]

$9.27

Buy Now Review It

SENFAI Love Knot Bangle Bracelet Simple Knot Bangle Cuffs for Women Stretch Bracelet Gold and Silver Knot Bangles We are committed to provide the best jewelry and the best customer services to our customers, your feedback is our motivations to improve.In case of HELP, please feel free to contact us through Amazon. SENFAI care every customer Item type: Bracelet Material: Copper Gender: Women Style: Trendy Bracelet diameter: 6.5cm(2.56") Color: Gold / Rose gold / Silver If you like it, we advise you add it to wish list now, we can inform you immediately once it has a discount. Click SENFAI that on the top of the title, to get more jewelry information Method of Jewelry Maintenance and Protection 1).Please don't wear a long time. You should often replace your jewelry , especially in the hot summer. 2).Please don't touch with chemicals 3).Please don't touch water ,don't wear it during bathing and swimming. 4).Frequent cleaning is necessary. Please use a soft brush to wipe the surface of the accessory and remove its surface stains. 5). Store separately to avoid scratching