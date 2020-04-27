Punky Colour

Semi-permanent Conditioning Hair Color

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Punky Colour is semi-permanent conditioning hair color. Outrageous color on bleached or chemically treated hair, highlight effects on darker hair-no peroxide required. With over 30 years experience, Punky Colour is a world leader in the hair color industry. These products contain the highest quality ingredients. They don't use acid dyes, since these can stain the scalp and cause color bleed on clothing and bedding are cruelty free and are not test on animals.