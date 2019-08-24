Selfie Shield™ Broad Spectrum Spf 38 Dry Oil Primer
$32.00
At Sephora
A quick-absorbing, invisible, dry-oil primer, with SPF 38, which preps for makeup and offers multi-spectrum protection from environmental and electronic exposure. This product is also vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. This ultra-light dry oil absorbs and blends with no greasiness or chalky cast. It offers multi-spectrum protection from UVA, UVB, and HEV light to help address future damage from both the sun and electronic devices devices. It includes antioxidant vitamins C and E, which help protect, neutralize pollutants, and brighten the look of skin.