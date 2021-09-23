United States
Self-care Master Plan: A Workbook For Feeling Good
$18.50
What if everyone had a personalized set of operating instructions to keep them grounded and resilient through life’s ups and downs? The Self-Care Master Plan does just that. Each postcard-sized page features a list topic for you to fill in for yourself. Examples include “Things I like to do,” “People I like to see,” and “Power songs.” Not sure where to start? The back of each card includes a prompts and examples to get your creative juices flowing. After you fill out each card, you can tear pages off to display or keep the book intact to reference as needed.
