WHAT IS THE THEME OF THE JOURNAL? Identity. We see self-care as a means to develop our identity. This Journal provide us with the tools to do exactly that: to live more consciously, authentically, and in line with our true self. They also serve as check-points; acknowledging who we once were and who we want to become. Our identity is constantly evolving, and our values and beliefs explored in these products are what can keep us grounded. WHERE IS IT MADE? The Journal is printed ethically in China on paper from responsible sources. WHY WAS IT MADE? To help you learn more about yourself and how you want to live. Through short and frequent entries (because who has the time for endless self-reflection?), you’ll begin to cultivate your own self-care practice. And recognise that looking inward is easier than you think. This is not a journal of to-do lists or goals. Nor is it 365 pages of repetitive questions. This is a short and effective 30 day journey, created with psychologists to help you live more consciously, presently and compassionately. WHAT'S THE SCIENCE BEHIND IT? According to science, the act of putting pen, pencil, or crayon to paper is a powerful tool that improves our wellbeing. While it was originally studied as a technique to heal from trauma, Expressive Writing in the psychological field has been used time and time again to help people process emotions and make sense of their life experiences. Drawing on this research and practice, we reviewed Positive Psychology and Coaching Psychology science to create the journal. From there we have specifically drawn on Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), Motivational Interviewing and Self-Compassion. HOW TO USE IT? Fill out one entry every day, by yourself, for 10 minutes. WHAT ELSE IS COOL ABOUT IT? • Created with psychologists from The Mind Room. • Printed on paper from responsible sources. HOW LONG UNTIL I RECEIVE IT? We ship 2-4 business days after receiving your order.