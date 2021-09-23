Insight Editions

Self-care A Day And Night Reflection Journal (90 Days)

Review The pages provide space to jot down what you do each day and assess how those activities impacted your physical and mental well-being ― CNN Underscored About the Author Scott Campbell, sometimes known as Scott C, is the creator of the GREAT SHOWDOWNS online series and Double Fine Action Comics He was art director and concept artist at Double Fine Productions on such games as Psychonauts, Brutal Legend, and Broken Age His illustrated picture books include Zombie in Love, Zombie in Love 2 + 1, East Dragon West Dragon, XO, OX: A Love Story, Bob Dylan’s If Dogs Run Free and Hug Machine, in which he has written the words as well as created the pictures Scott lives in New York City