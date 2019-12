TheCandleBarShop

Seinfeld Cast Prayer Candles

$15.00 $13.50

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Celebrity Prayer Candle Candle dimensions: 8 x 2.25 Label dimensions: 6.5 x 2.5 White paraffin wax, glass container, high gloss label We realize these candles are more for display than use but if you do plan on burning your candle, please use caution! Keep out of reach of children and pets. Do not