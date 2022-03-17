FEWE

Seeking Clarity

A cleansing serum utilising Pro Vitamin B and CBD to de-clog your pores and reduce oil build-up brought on by peaking progesterone levels, stimulating glands and producing sebum. Increased luteinizing hormone levels can also make your skin prone to bacterial overgrowth. CBD: Reduces excess sebum production by inhibiting the sebaceous glands. Pro Vitamin B5: Softens and nourishes. Directions for use: Apply 2 pumps onto clean skin in the AM and PM. Follow up with moisturiser.