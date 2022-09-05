Diana Reid

Seeing Other People

At Booktopia

Booktopia Comments For a limited time only, order a copy of Seeing Other People and you'll receive a copy signed by Diana Reid. *Available while stocks last Product Description Sydney Morning Herald Best Young Australian Novelist 2022 ‘This! Was! So! Good! ... Diana Reid you are in a total league of your own.’ - Zara McDonald, Shameless Podcast Charlie’s skin was stinging. Not with heat or sweat, but with that intense, body-defining self-consciousness—that sense of being watched. She lowered her eyes from Eleanor’s loving gaze. Her throat taut with tears, she swallowed. ‘You’re a good sister, Eleanor.’ ‘Don’t say that.’ After two years of lockdowns, there’s change in the air. Eleanor has just broken up with her boyfriend, Charlie’s career as an actress is starting up again. They’re finally ready to pursue their dreams—relationships, career, family—if only they can work out what it is they really want. When principles and desires clash, Eleanor and Charlie are forced to ask: where is the line between self-love and selfishness? In all their confusion, mistakes will be made and lies will be told as they reckon with the limits of their own self-awareness. Seeing Other People is the darkly funny story of two very different sisters, and the summer that stretches their relationship almost to breaking point. About the Author Diana Reid is a Sydney-based writer. Her debut novel, Love & Virtue, was an Australian bestseller and winner of the ABIA Book of the Year Award, the ABIA Literary Fiction Book of the Year Award, the ABA Booksellers' Choice Fiction Book of the Year Award, and the MUD Literary Prize. Love & Virtue was also shortlisted for the Indie Debut Fiction Award, the ABIA Matt Richell New Writer Award, and Highly Commended at the NSW Premier's Literary Awards. Diana was also named a Sydney Morning Herald Best Young Novelist in 2022. Seeing Other People is her second novel. Industry Reviews ‘Diana Reid’s close third-person narration captures every gesture and thought, creating a strong sense of interiority for all her characters. She effortlessly documents the process of watching, the awareness of being watched, and the split-second analysis of social interactions. Like a more bubbly Sally Rooney, Reid’s work is full of interactions and interconnections, sex and conversations, friends and family. Part romance, part social commentary and part family saga, Seeing Other People questions what we owe each other and what we owe ourselves.’