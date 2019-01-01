Search
Products fromShopClothingSkirts
Nanushka

Sedu - Paperbag Waist Denim Mini Skirt - White

$323.52
At Garmentory
The Sedu denim skirt sits at your natural waist and has a paper bag waist that creates a relaxed shape. The button up style allows you to move freely. Try it with slippers or sneakers.
Featured in 1 story
What Exactly Is Color Drenching?
by Georgia Murray