Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Activewear
Girlfriend Collective
Sedona Skort
$79.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Girlfriend Collective
A sporty, high rise exercise skirt with built-in compressive shorts, hidden mesh pockets and side slits.
Need a few alternatives?
Beach Riot
Violet Sports Bra
BUY
$29.96
$108.00
Anthropologie
Holiday The Label
Holiday Logo Hoodie
BUY
$120.00
Holiday The Label
Plant Dyed
Eucalyptus Organic Cotton Sweatpants
BUY
$129.00
Well Made Clothes
The North Face
High Rise Camp Sweatshorts
BUY
$80.00
The Iconic
More from Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Trail Short
BUY
$55.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Moss Trail Short
BUY
$55.00
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Float High-rise Bike Short
BUY
$48.01
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective
Cove Bucket Hat
BUY
$38.00
Girlfriend Collective
More from Activewear
Beach Riot
Violet Sports Bra
BUY
$29.96
$108.00
Anthropologie
Holiday The Label
Holiday Logo Hoodie
BUY
$120.00
Holiday The Label
Plant Dyed
Eucalyptus Organic Cotton Sweatpants
BUY
$129.00
Well Made Clothes
The North Face
High Rise Camp Sweatshorts
BUY
$80.00
The Iconic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted