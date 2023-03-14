Brooklyn Bedding

Sedona Elite

$1249.00 $936.80

Buy Now Review It

At Brooklyn Bedding

Ultra Plush Feel Our ultra plush top layers are inviting and refreshing, offering a nightly ritual of rejuvenation that feels like a resort holiday Hip Contouring Your shoulders and hips will immediately feel the contouring comfort from this hybrid design while the underlying support is noteworthy and comforting Cool By Design Our GlacioTex+™ Cooling Cover helps you easily slip into a calm frame of mind with technologically advanced fibers that ensure you are never too hot or too cold