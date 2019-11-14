NABLA

Secret Palette

NABLA Secret Palette is elegantly compact, the packaging is adorned with an hypnotic and texturized pattern, where pop and dainty golden patches, multidimensional embossed flowers and little metallic jade drops enhance the preciousness of the decoration.Inside, along with the beloved formulas Super Matte, Fluid Metal, Crystal and Satin, two textures are presented for the first time: Diamond, specifically created to intensify duochrome and crystalline finishes, and Velvet, whose formulation is able to give extreme depth to dark and intense shades.Dermatologically tested. Made in Italy.