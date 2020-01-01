Laura Mercier

Secret Camouflage

What it is: An iconic concealer featuring two shades in one for a custom shade match that delivers full coverage and a natural finish. Who it's for: All skin types. What it does: It leaves skin looking natural and flawless. With more pigment than a traditional concealer, this long-wearing formula covers completely to retouch flaws one by one. Instantly it camouflages blemishes, shadows, scars, capillaries, discolorations, redness, age spots and the nose area, while its unique two-shade formula allows you to customize the right shade and undertone to match your skin tone every day, any time of the year. How to use: Start by creating your custom color blend. Using a camouflage concealer brush, warm and mix the two shades on the back of your hand until you find the blend that matches your skin tone. Wipe off excess formula from the brush before applying, as you don't need very much. Then, use featherlight strokes to apply to areas of the face that need covering, concealing or camouflaging. After applying with a brush, pat in gently with your fingertips. Set with your setting powder if desired. Pro tips: Customize the colors on your personal artist palette—the area by the side of your thumb. It’s the perfect place to soften and blend colors. Remember, start with the lightest color first, then add the darker color until you get the right match. 0.2 oz. Oil-free Dermatologist tested Noncomedogenic Item #336602