For People and Planet. 72% organic cotton and 28% REFIBRA™ Lyocell. Each Second Spin style contains pre- and post-consumer textile waste. By wearing recycled cotton, you're protecting natural resources, reducing pollution, and keepin' a good thing going! REFIBRA™ is a pioneering technology that blends cotton scraps with sustainably harvested wood pulp to create fresh TENCEL™ Lyocell fibers. The result is a sustainable fabric that feels good on. To limit the miles these sweats travel, most of their manufacturing happens in Tangier, Morocco, with our friends at Hallotex. Scan the QR code inside each garment for the full circularity story! With EON’s CircularID™ technology, we can track and share the entire life cycle of this garment – from fibers to factories – to enable recycling at the end of the road.