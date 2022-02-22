United States
FP Movement
Second Base Tee
$38.00
At Free People
Style No. 60413952; Color Code: 014 The perfect layering top for workouts and beyond, this ribbed cotton tee is featured in a slightly cropped silhouette with a classic crewneck and relaxed fit. Thin ribbed knit Curved hemline Pullover style FP Movement A destination for the life well-lived, Free People Movement offers performance-ready activewear, practice-perfect styles and beyond-the-gym staples. We believe in the power of community, in supporting and lifting each other up and always #movingtogether. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Bust: 38 in Length: 19 in Sleeve Length: 5 in