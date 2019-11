Grosche

Seattle 20 Oz. Pour Over Glass Coffee Maker

$30.00

At Saks Fifth Avenue

Grosche Seattle Pour Over Coffee Maker is easy to use and allows you to have full control over the brewing process. The borosilicate glass beaker has a 20 oz. capacity and the permanent filter is stainless steel. Includes: coffee maker, permanent stainless steel filter. Borosilicate glass. Stainless steel. Dishwasher safe, hand-washing recommended. Imported. SPECIFICATIONS5.5"W x 9.8"H x 5.5"D.