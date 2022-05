Tory Burch

Seaside Oxford Espadrille

$278.00

Buy Now Review It

At Tory Burch

Our Seaside Oxford Espadrille offers a new interpretation of a classic summer design. A printed lace-up is hand-sewn onto a jute platform sole, with a leather footbed for comfort. Wear it with the season’s skirts and dresses for a relaxed feel. Canvas upper Lace-up closure Chromium-free napa leather lining Jute footbed Rubber sole Style Number 87651