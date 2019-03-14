This romantic dress is the perfect piece to wear for everything from brunches to rehearsal dinners. Inspired by garden tea parties, this dress has a flattering wrap-silhouette and is cut from a silky fabric in a gorgeous coconut hue (a color exclusive to 11 Honoré). It has princess-cut puffed sleeves and a high-low hemline that’s detailed with flouncy ruffles that finishes in an elegant tea-length. A self-tie sash at the front lets you cinch it in at the waist while a plunging neckline shows off your décolletage.