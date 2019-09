ThirdLove

Seamless Thong

£5.00

Buy Now Review It

At ThirdLove

Invisible under clothing, the laser cut seamless thong is the perfect choice for any outfit. So light and comfortable you might forget you're wearing anything at all. The laser cut edges hug the body without digging in, practically creating a second skin. Seamless construction and tag free label for a smooth fit Super soft and breathable fabric Subtly sheer striped engineered elastic waistband Low rise, no back coverage Nylon/spandex