A non-medical, reusable and washable face mask that is soft, breathable and comfortable to wear. Please note, while a mask can reduce exposure to dust, allergens, germs and bodily fluids, it is not a respirator and will not eliminate the risk of contracting disease or infection. To support COVID-19 relief efforts and protect those particularly vulnerable to the virus, SKIMS is donating 10,000 Seamless Face Masks to the following charitable partners: Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, LA Food Bank, and National Domestic Workers Alliance. One Size Fits All Composition Is 97% Nylon/ 3% Spandex Machine Wash Cold, Tumble Dry Low Temperature, Do Not Bleach, Launder Before Use Made In Los Angeles