Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Hanro
Seamless Cotton High Cut Briefs
$42.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Soft high-cut briefs fashioned from fine, lustrous mercerized cotton are enhanced with the comfort of seamless construction.
Need a few alternatives?
PACT
Classic Fit Bikini
BUY
$14.00
PACT
H&M
4-pack Cotton Bikini Briefs
BUY
$12.99
H&M
Organic Basics
Organic Cotton Briefs, 2-pack
BUY
$50.00
Organic Basics
Hanro
Seamless Cotton High Cut Briefs
BUY
$42.00
Nordstrom
More from Hanro
Hanro
Seamless Cotton High Cut Briefs
BUY
$42.00
Nordstrom
Hanro
Cotton Seamless Hi-cut Brief
BUY
$42.00
Bare Necessities
Hanro
Luxury Moments Brief
BUY
$44.95
$58.00
HerRoom
Hanro
Cotton High Cut Briefs
BUY
$40.00
Nordstrom
More from Intimates
PACT
Classic Fit Bikini
BUY
$14.00
PACT
H&M
4-pack Cotton Bikini Briefs
BUY
$12.99
H&M
Organic Basics
Organic Cotton Briefs, 2-pack
BUY
$50.00
Organic Basics
Hanro
Seamless Cotton High Cut Briefs
BUY
$42.00
Nordstrom
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted