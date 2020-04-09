Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Leggings
Halogen
Seamed Leggings
$49.00
$24.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Seamed detailing accentuates the streamlined silhouette of sleek and stretchy leggings topped with wide elastic insets at the waist for a perfect fit.
Need a few alternatives?
Gap
Jogger Drawstring Leggings
$34.95
from
Gap
BUY
PACT
Go-to Legging
$29.00
from
PACT
BUY
Uniqlo
Heattech Leggings
$19.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Aerie
Super High-waisted Soft Plush Legging
$39.95
$19.97
from
American Eagle Outfitters
BUY
More from Halogen
Halogen
Seamless Tank Bralette
$25.00
$12.50
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Halogen
Seamless Tank Bralette
$25.00
$14.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Halogen
X Atlantic-pacific Stripe Faux Fur Coat
$249.00
$149.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Halogen
X Atlantic-pacific Stripe V-neck Sweater
$69.00
$41.40
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Leggings
Everlane
The Perform Legging
$58.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Gap
Jogger Drawstring Leggings
$34.95
from
Gap
BUY
PACT
Go-to Legging
$29.00
from
PACT
BUY
lululemon
Fast And Free Tight Ii Non-reflective Nulux
£103.40
from
lululemon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted