Opalhouse

Seagrass Karina Tripod Floor Lamp

$100.00

Specifications Includes: 1 Floor Lamp With Shade, 1 LED Bulb Weight: 10.78 Pounds Shade Shape: Bell Bulb Base Size: Standard Edison Medium Screw Base E26 Lighting Shade Material: Jute Lighting Body Material: Metal Assembly Details: Adult Assembly Required, No Tools Needed Assembled Dimensions: 62 Inches (H) x 23 Inches (W) x 27 Inches (D) Shade Dimensions: 10.5 Inches (H), 4 Inches (W-top), 10.75 Inches (W-bottom) Base Dimensions: 18 Inches (H) x 18.5 Inches (W) x 18.5 Inches (D) Number of Light Bulb Sockets: 1 Cord Covering: Plastic Cable/Cord Length: 6 Feet Maximum Light Bulb Wattage: 60 Watts Industry or Government Certifications: ETL Listed Lighting Switch Type: In-Line (Cord) Linear Slide Dimmer Switch, In-Line (Cord) Rotary Switch Number of Lighting Shades: 1 Shade Bottom Depth: 10.75 Inches Shade Top Depth: 4 Inches California Title 20 compliance: CA Title 20 compliant Light settings: 1-Way (On Off) Battery: No Battery Used Warranty: 1 Year Limited Warranty. To obtain a copy of the manufacturer's or supplier's warranty for this item prior to purchasing the item, please call Target Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869 TCIN: 76579682 UPC: 702992877768 Item Number (DPCI): 074-02-9540 Origin: Imported Description Create instant ambiance while adding appealing texture to your space with the Seagrass Karina Tripod Floor Lamp Natural (Includes Energy-Efficient Lightbulb) from Opalhouse™. Crafted from jute for a touch of natural appeal, this standing floor lamp features a bell shade set on a curved stem with a tripod base. The woven shade creates an intriguing display when the light is turned on, and the unique design makes it just as eye-catching when the light is turned off. With a 62-inch height, it's ideal for placement in a variety of spaces, making it easy to add a little illumination to any corner of your abode. This is your house. Where you create spaces as bold as your spirit. Collect objects as inspired as your dreams. Find pieces that remind you of every place you’ve been. Discover stories to inspire everywhere you have yet to go. This is Opalhouse. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.