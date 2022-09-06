Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
ELEVEN Australia
Sea Salt Texture Spray
$25.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Eleven Australia
Need a few alternatives?
ELEVEN Australia
Sea Salt Texture Spray
BUY
$25.00
Eleven Australia
Living Proof
Triple Bond Complex Hair Strengthener
BUY
$65.00
Selfridges
L'Oréal
Elvive Dream Lengths Sleek Serum
BUY
£7.99
Superdrug
Hairstory
Undressed By Hairstory
BUY
$58.00
Hairstory
More from ELEVEN Australia
ELEVEN Australia
Deep Clean Shampoo
BUY
$25.95
Adore Beauty
ELEVEN Australia
Eleven Australia Dry Finish Texture Spray 178ml
BUY
$26.95
Adore Beauty
ELEVEN Australia
Eleven Keep My Colour Treatment Blonde 200ml
BUY
$27.95
Adore Beauty
More from Hair Care
ELEVEN Australia
Sea Salt Texture Spray
BUY
$25.00
Eleven Australia
Coco & Eve
Like A Virgin Hair Masque
BUY
$33.90
$39.00
Coco & Eve
Ceremonia
Aceite De Moska
BUY
$25.00
Ceremonia
Regaine
Regular Strength Minoxidil 2% Scalp Solution
BUY
£25.95
Boots
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted