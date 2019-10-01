Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweatshirts
Kurt Was Here
Sculpture 8
$60.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kurt Cobain Shop
Sculpture 8 design printed on a natural colored crewneck sweatshirt. *T-shirt is expected to start shipping out mid-October.
Need a few alternatives?
Bershka
Crewneck Sweater
$39.90
from
Bershka
BUY
Hades
Devo Jumper
£220.00
from
Hades
BUY
Everlane
The Renew Fleece Sweatshirt
$55.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Wild Fable
Oversized Tie Dye Mock Turtleneck Sweatshirt
$10.00
from
Target
BUY
More from Kurt Was Here
More from Sweatshirts
Bershka
Crewneck Sweater
$39.90
from
Bershka
BUY
NSF
Lisse Pullover Hoodie
$295.00
from
Verishop
BUY
The Arrivals
Co-ed Zip Hoodie
$105.00
from
The Arrivals
BUY
Donni
Rugby Half Zip Pullover
$234.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted