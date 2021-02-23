Hannah Jewett

Sculptural Candle

$76.00

Buy Now Review It

At Coming Soon

Hannah Jewett’s designs began as 3D printed objects before evolving into paraffin wax candles. Their sculptural forms take on a new shape as they burn, but are often kept in-tact as decorative objects. All candles are made by hand in small batches in NYC, exclusive to Coming Soon! Pod/Blue: 8.6" x 4.75" x 2.9" (1 lb 2 oz, approx. 30 hrs) Ember/Orange: 8.4" x 5" x 2.4" (13 oz, approx. 20 hrs)