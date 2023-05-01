Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
The Body Shop Australia
Sculpt It Brow Powder
$27.00
Buy Now
Review It
At The Body Shop Australia
Standard shipping (1-5 business days) $8.95 / Free for orders $79+
More from The Body Shop Australia
The Body Shop Australia
Sculpt It Brow Powder
BUY
$27.00
The Body Shop Australia
The Body Shop Australia
Black Musk Eau De Parfum
BUY
$45.00
The Body Shop Australia
The Body Shop Australia
Nail Polishing Block
BUY
$10.00
The Body Shop Australia
The Body Shop
Edelweiss Intense Smoothing Day Cream
BUY
$55.00
The Body Shop Australia
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted