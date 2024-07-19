Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Hourglass
Sculpt & Gloss Set
$65.00
$45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Ilia
Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon
BUY
$26.00
Ilia
Ilia
Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon
BUY
$26.00
Ilia
ILIA Beauty
Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon
BUY
$26.00
ILIA Beauty
Sephora Collection
Lip Stain Liner
BUY
£9.99
Sephora UK
More from Hourglass
Hourglass
Veil™ Translucent Setting Powder & Brush Set
BUY
$75.00
$115.00
Nordstrom
Hourglass
Vanish Airbrush Pressed Powder
BUY
$90.00
Mecca
Hourglass
Veil Hydrating Skin Tint Foundation
BUY
$49.00
Sephora
Hourglass
Veil Hydrating Skin Tint
BUY
£49.00
Cult Beauty
More from Makeup
Hourglass
Sculpt & Gloss Set
BUY
$45.00
$65.00
Nordstrom
NARS
Iconic Blush Duo
BUY
$68.00
Nordstrom
L'Oréal
True Match Lumi Glotion
BUY
£9.59
£11.99
LookFantastic
Revolution Beauty
Bright Light Bronzing Drops
BUY
£9.99
Beauty Bay
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted