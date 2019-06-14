Search
Products fromShopHandbagsCross-Body
H&M x Love Stories

Scuba-look Belt Bag

$29.99
At H&M
LOVE STORIES x H&M. Belt bag in scuba-look fabric. One large compartment with zip and small pocket with snap fastener at outer front. Adjustable waist strap
Featured in 1 story
All 29 Pieces Of H&M's Love Stories Collaboration
by Eliza Huber